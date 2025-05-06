Cheney boys, Gonzaga Prep girls claim 4A/3A GSL golf titles

Cheney and Lewis and Clark went at it Tuesday at Wandermere Golf Course, just like the two boys teams have done all season in the 4A/3A Greater Spokane League.

The Blackhawks, led by player of the year Justin Krasselt’s 3-under-par 67, edged LC by four strokes in the fifth and final league match, wrapping up their first GSL golf title since joining the 3A ranks six years ago.

“Last year we played pretty well and this year to see more wins and now to win the league, it just shows their growth is paying off and they’re heading in the right direction,” Cheney coach Justin Fayant said.

Cheney finished the season with 47.5 points, two in front of the Tigers. Both teams are packed with underclassmen, so the rivalry figures to continue into next season.

Their next battle comes Thursday at the Kalispel Championships. Next week, Cheney, Central Valley and Ridgeline head to the District 6 3A championships in Richland. Lewis and Clark and Gonzaga Prep will battle Mid-Columbia Conference counterparts in the District 6 4A tournament at Downriver.

Gonzaga Prep’s girls had essentially clinched the GSL title by winning the first four league matches. LC, paced by player of the year Amanda Nguyen, pulled out a win Tuesday, but the Bullpups collected the championship trophy.

“Somebody told me it was (Gonzaga Prep’s first title) since 2004, but I don’t know that for sure,” coach Dave McKenna said. “The girls care about each other. Great senior leadership by Lisette (Durkin) and Lillian (Sayler).”

Nguyen earned player of the year honors for the third straight year. The senior finished her prep career with a 73, giving her a 71.75 scoring average with her top four scores. Durkin closed with the day’s low round of 71 to finish just behind Nguyen at 72.5.

“I knew I could do it if I kept my focus and just make as many pars and birdies as I could,” Nguyen said. “There was some shaky holes out there, but I was able to recover and keep myself in a positive mental state.”

Gonzaga Prep and LC will try to nail down state berths at next week’s district tournament. Nguyen will attend the Air Force Academy next year.

“They don’t have a women’s golf team, but they have club golf, so I plan to participate as much as possible,” she said. “I hope to major in biology with the goal of going to medical school.”

Krasselt, a sophomore, entered Tuesday with a narrow lead over LC’s Jack Brigham, Mead’s Ben Barrett and Cheney teammate Ryan Howe. Krasselt finished with four birdies and a lone bogey to hold off Brigham (71), Barrett (72) and Howe (70).

As he recounted his round, Krasselt kept a close eye on teammates on the 18th green trying to put the finishing touches on Cheney’s title.

“Just tried to make as many pars as possible, put it in play, hit it on the green and two-putt,” Krasselt said. “I made three 10-footers for birdies, then three-putted on one hole (No. 15).”