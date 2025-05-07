The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
54°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Law enforcement investigating suspicious death in Spokane Valley

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Spokane Valley law enforcement is investigating the suspicious death of a man found in an RV, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person inside a motor home parking lot around noon in the 6500 block of East Broadway Avenue. They found a man’s body inside, the release said.

The man’s cause of death was unknown at the time.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased and the cause of death.