Law enforcement investigating suspicious death in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley law enforcement is investigating the suspicious death of a man found in an RV, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person inside a motor home parking lot around noon in the 6500 block of East Broadway Avenue. They found a man’s body inside, the release said.

The man’s cause of death was unknown at the time.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased and the cause of death.