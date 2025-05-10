Ask the doctors: Ability to metabolize caffeine has many variables

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: Have you ever encountered anyone who barely seems to metabolize caffeine at all? I am a 64-year-old woman, and over the last eight years, I have become increasingly unable to tolerate even small amounts of caffeine. I would like to understand why.

Dear Reader: Let’s begin with caffeine, which is a naturally occurring compound found in many leaves, plants and seeds. In the U.S., it’s primarily consumed in the form of a beverage, most often as coffee, tea or cola. It is also present in cacao products such as chocolate, in energy drinks and added to some medications.

Caffeine is best known for the boost it can give to energy, wakefulness and mood. The effects occur in part because caffeine blocks the receptor sites meant for a brain chemical called adenosine, which causes sleepiness. Caffeine also causes several regions of the brain to release dopamine, a neurotransmitter sometimes known as the feel-good hormone, which plays a key role in the body’s reward system.

Thanks to these pleasurable effects, caffeine is the most widely used stimulant on earth. Yet, not everyone can tolerate it. In fact, an inability to metabolize caffeine is somewhat common. For some people, like yourself, even a small amount can be disruptive. Others find they have a daily limit for the amount of caffeine they can consume, or a time of day beyond which additional caffeine begins to cause ill effects.

Side effects of caffeine sensitivity can include irritability, nervousness, anxiety, restlessness, irregular or interrupted sleep, insomnia, headache, heart arrhythmias, elevated blood pressure or gastrointestinal discomfort. This can occur for a variety of reasons, including age, metabolic health, genetics and, although rare, immune response. As a result, the range of people who are thus affected is quite diverse.

A fascinating area of research looks at the role that genetics plays in the body’s response to caffeine. Studies have found that people with a so-called “fast” caffeine gene, which helps the liver to process the molecule rapidly, can tolerate a lot of the compound without any problems. But those with the “slow” gene, which causes caffeine to linger in the body, experience the adverse effects we discussed earlier. Interestingly, the presence or absence of these genes also influenced whether people liked or disliked the flavor of coffee.

Being older can also play a role in the ability to metabolize caffeine. As we age, there is a gradual decrease in the quantities and activity of the liver enzymes. This includes an enzyme known as CYP1A2, which plays a crucial role in the breakdown of caffeine. CYP1A2 converts caffeine into its metabolite, which are further broken down and then excreted in the urine. In one study, researchers found that coffee drinkers between the ages of 65 and 70 required 33% more time to metabolize the same amount of caffeine as the younger participants. Considering your age and the timing of the onset of your caffeine intolerance, it is possible that this may be the case for you.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.