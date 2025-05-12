Dear Annie: Grandparenting without rivalry

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’m a mom to a wonderful adult daughter, and we’ve always had a close bond. We live in the same neighborhood, and our grandkids can walk over to our house anytime. We spend a lot of time together as a family, and I cherish being a regular part of their lives.

My daughter’s mother-in-law used to live out of state and only visited a handful of times a year. When we were all at the same gatherings, my husband and I would intentionally leave after a reasonable time so she could enjoy being a grandma, too. Now that she’s moved back in-state, she’s around more often, and we’re happy to include her in holidays and family events. We still make it a point to step back and let her have plenty of time with the grandkids. To us, it’s important that the kids feel connected to all their family, not just one side.

So here’s my question: Is it unusual to be this intentional about sharing time as grandparents? I sometimes wonder if other families feel competitive or awkward in these situations. For us, it’s worked well to be generous with time and space, but I’d love to hear your take. – Just Trying to Share the Joy

Dear Share the Joy: What a breath of fresh air you are. Your approach is thoughtful, generous and rooted in love, not just for your grandchildren but for the whole family. So often, I hear from readers who feel pushed aside or caught in quiet (or not-so-quiet) battles over grandparent time. You’ve chosen a path of cooperation instead of competition, and it sounds like everyone is better for it.

No, it’s not unusual to be intentional about sharing time, but sadly, it’s not always common either. Your willingness to step back so another grandmother can build her own bond shows maturity, confidence and a deep understanding of what matters most: the well-being and joy of your grandchildren.

You’re modeling something really beautiful here, not only for your daughter and her in-laws but for the kids themselves. They’re learning what it looks like when family works together with kindness and respect.

Keep doing what you’re doing. The world and your family are lucky to have you.

Dear Annie: I’m an 18-year-old girl, and I’ll be starting college this fall – a big, exciting change! But I have a friendship dilemma that’s been weighing on me.

Back in 2022, I met a Japanese girl through a language exchange app. She was looking for someone to trade small gifts with, and even though it might sound strange, we hit it off right away and began exchanging packages and letters. Over the past two years, we’ve grown close, even though we’ve never met in person.

Recently, she spent a month studying abroad in Malta and made new friends there. While I’m genuinely happy for her, I can’t help but feel anxious. I’m afraid she’ll drift away from our friendship and become closer to the people she met in Malta. I know it’s not fair, but I feel a bit jealous – partly because I’m an only child and don’t have many close friendships, so I tend to hold on tightly to the ones I do have. I realize this can come across as territorial, even if I try to hide it.

I want to be honest with her about how I’m feeling, but I’m scared it will push her away. I don’t want to come across as clingy or possessive, especially since we come from different cultures and communicate mostly online.

How do I handle these feelings without damaging a friendship I truly value? – Only Child Holding On

Dear Holding On: It’s natural to feel a little insecure when someone you care about forms new connections, especially when you don’t have many close friends yourself. But friendship isn’t a competition, and trying to “hold on” too tightly can do more harm than good. Instead of confessing jealous feelings, focus on continuing to be a kind, thoughtful friend. Trust that your bond will hold if it’s meant to be. Good relationships bloom when there is enough room to breathe.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.