Preps roundup: Ridgeline soccer eliminated from State 3A tournament; Track and field district highlights

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s state soccer and district track and field tournament action.

Boys soccer

Auburn Mountainview 3, Ridgeline 1: Freshman Gabe Eiser scored in the 74th minute, but the visiting 18th-seeded Falcons (11-8) were eliminated by the 15th-seeded Lions (16-3-3) in a State 3A opening-round game.

Ridgeline goalkeeper Brady McMahon made eight saves.

Track and field District 6 2A

At West Valley HS. Hayden Anderson (East Valley) won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.72 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 46.02, both PRs. Anderson was also the lead-off runner on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

EV’s Talan Hughes won the 100 with a PR of 10.93, 110 hurdles (PR of 14.52) and the 300 hurdles (38.19).

WV’s Hadassah Duff won the 1,600 in 5:22.96 and the 3,200 in a PR of 11:53.66.

Pullman’s Chris Druffel and Luke Genz finished first and second in the pole vault at 13 feet, 2 inches, a PR for both.

Pullman’s Maile Sandberg won the girls pole vault at 10-3.

Kiera Smith of Rogers won the 100 (12.86) and took third place in the 200 (26.08). She was also part of the first-place 4x200 relay team and second-place 4x100 relay team.

Deer Park’s Mattison Wainwright had a PR of 5-2 to win the high jump and threw the javelin 90-6 for sixth.

Clarkston’s Milo Kunnap won the long jump with a PR of 21-31/2. Kunnap was the lead-off runner in the second-place 4x100 relay. He also took third in the 200 (22.68) and sixth in the 100 (11.47). Teammate Ryken Craber won the triple jump with a PR of 43-31/2 and took second place at 20-10 in the long jump.

District 6 1A

At Colville HS. Lakeside’s Jeff Winger won the javelin with a PR of 198-7. Winger took third in the 100 in 11.27 and he was the lead-off runner in the winning 4x100 relay.

Colville’s Isaiah Ortiz won the triple jump with a PR of 42-4.

Garrett Montney and Dakotah Phillips of Medical Lake finished first and second in the pole vault at 13-0.

Riverside’s Athena Jones won the shot put with a PR of 37-1/4. Jones was also the anchor on the second-place 4x100 relay team.

District 6 1B

At Valley Christian HS. Westin Madden of Valley Christian won the boys 1,600 in 4:27.05. Teammate Joseph Steinbach won the discus at 154-10.

Brady Roberts of Almira/Coulee-Hartline won the triple jump with a PR of 42-11/2. Brody Fleming of St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse won the javelin at 156-9.

Valley Christian’s Melissa Wagner won the 1,600 with a PR of 5:30.55.

Odessa’s Lily Starkel won the high jump at 5-0 and placed sixth in the long jump (15-41/2). Kyra Brantner of Garfield-Palouse won the long jump at 17-21/2.

Chloe Waddell of St. John-Endicott won the shot put at 33-111/4.

Oakesdale won the 4x200 in 1:52.88.