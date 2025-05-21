Starting pitcher George Kirby set to join Mariners rotation

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

CHICAGO — Just in time for a pivotal series against AL West rival Houston, the Seattle Mariners are getting back one of their top starting pitchers, right-hander George Kirby.

Manager Dan Wilson announced here Wednesday that Kirby will start on Thursday night in Houston.

Kirby has been on the injured list since March 27 due to right shoulder inflammation, but has made three rehab starts over the last few weeks, the last coming Friday in Albuquerque.

The return of Kirby helps solidify a rotation that had been listed as TBA for the entire series as of Tuesday. Wilson said the rest of the rotation will slot in as is, meaning Emerson Hancock will start on Friday, Bryan Woo on Saturday and Luis Castillo on Sunday. The Mariners are then off Monday.

“It’s always great getting your guys back and getting them healthy,’’ Wilson said. “I know it’s been a long road for George since spring training and you put the work in, you do your rehab assignments and mentally you are ready to go and physically you are ready to go, so it’s great to have him back and we are excited to get him back.’’

Wilson said Kirby will likely be on a 75-80-pitch limit to begin.

“We’re going to watch it closely and probably around the 80- pitch mark, 75, maybe 80 pitches we’ll see,’’ he said. “But obviously just be careful how we do it and make sure we are monitoring as we go.’’

The 27-year-old Kirby went 14-11 last season while also setting career highs in innings pitched (191) and strikeouts (179).

The Mariners have been careful in his return giving him six days rest between rehab starts. He threw 64 pitches in his last rehab start on Friday, getting up to 98 MPH on his fastball.

Kirby has been one of three key Seattle starters on the Injured List. Bryce Miller was placed on the IL on May 14 with right elbow inflammation while Logan Gilbert went on the IL with a right elbow flexor strain.

The Mariners Wednesday also added right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn to the roster from Tacoma and designated Casey Lawrence for assignment to make room.

The move was no surprise as it had been expected that Lawrence was probably just helping out in spot duty when he handled the role of being the “bulk pitcher’’ for Tuesday’s game here. Lawrence pitches innings two through six after reliever Casey Legumina pitched one inning, allowing one run on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Lawrence had been pitching in Tacoma and Wilson said the Mariners hope he remains in the organization.

“He loves it here, we love having him here, and we hope that continues as long as possible,’’ said Wilson, calling Lawrence “a very selfless guy.’’

The 37-year-old Lawrence — who has now made four separate stints with the Mariners this season — said after Tuesday’s game he understood he might be on another short-term visit.

“It’s one of those things where you just have to be where your feet are,’’ Lawrence said. “You have no idea. So I don’t try to play GM or anything like that. I just go out there and take the ball whenever, wherever they want to give it to me and try to go out there and give the team the best chance to win. And that’s all you can do no matter who you are, where you are, you’re just going out there trying to do your job to the best of your ability. Those other decisions (are) a pay grade above me.’’

Hahn, 35, pitched four innings with one run allowed and three strikeouts in two games with Seattle in April — his first games in the Major Leagues since 2021. He has 84 MLB appearances overall dating to 2014, including 50 starts, and pitched five innings in five games with Tacoma this year without allowing a run.

Wilson said he’ll help with middle relief, and likely being able to go more than an inning if needed.

“Jesse’s been throwing the ball well and we saw him in spring training throwing the ball as well, so good to see Jesse back,’’ Wilsons said. “… he’ll be a bit of a length option out of the bullpen.’’