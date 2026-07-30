As Brendan Donovan nears return, Mariners consider roster shake-up

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Editor’s note: Thursday’s game between the Mariners and Dodgers finished after press time. Visit spokesman.com for coverage.

LOS ANGELES — Despite their July tailspin, the Mariners are firm buyers going into the MLB trade deadline.

Seattle’s front office is intent on adding to an underperforming roster and making a push to claim their second straight AL West title, according to industry sources, and the market is expected to stir in the final 24 hours or so before Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Before then, the Mariners are considering several roster moves ahead of a nine-game homestand that begins Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

Veteran infielder J.P. Crawford was out of the lineup again for Thursday’s series finale at Dodger Stadium as he continues to manage a sore wrist. The club has not ruled out a potential stint on the injured list for Crawford.

Brendan Donovan (groin), on the injured list since mid-May, is expected to be activated from the injured list in the next few days. Donovan and his wife are also expecting a baby any day.

Michael Arroyo, one of the Mariners’ top hitting prospects, remains a candidate for a promotion from Triple-A Tacoma.

There is a question about where the 21-year-old Arroyo would play defensively – or if he would simply be part of the mix at designated hitter – but there are some in the organization who are convinced Arroyo’s bat would help the Mariners lineup right now, especially against left-handed pitching.

Arroyo is hitting .295 with 13 homers, 18 doubles and 15 steals, with a .363 on-base percentage and an .842 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

“He won’t be scared, I know that,” one club insider told the Times.

Another name to watch from Tacoma is Stuart Fairchild, a 30-year-old, right-handed-hitting outfielder who has appeared in parts of six MLB seasons with six clubs (including a brief stint with the Mariners in 2022).

A Seattle native, Fairchild signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners earlier this month, and in 10 games with the Rainiers he’s hitting .314 with three homers, three doubles, two triples and a 1.238 OPS in 45 plate appearances entering Thursday.

Fairchild has experience at all three outfield spots, and the open question is whether he might be a better short-term option than Arroyo vs. left-handed pitching or represent an upgrade over Victor Robles, another right-handed-hitting outfielder with a similar skill set. Robles’ playing time of late has been limited as Dom Canzone has assumed an everyday role as the right fielder/DH.

The Twins (55-55) are scheduled to start two right-handers this weekend – Zebby Matthews (Friday) and Taj Bradley (Sunday) – and one left-hander, Connor Prielipp on Saturday.

Blocking out the noise

Julio Rodríguez has been wearing wax ear plugs the past two games here at Dodger Stadium, his way of trying to limit the noise coming from two massive speakers rising on two 100-foot towers beyond the wall in center field, just behind where Rodríguez plays in the outfield.

Dodger Stadium is generally considered one of the loudest stadiums in MLB.

Another ‘Jimothy’ night

Jimothy, Seattle’s favorite raccoon, is getting a second showcase game with the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Because of the high demand for tickets for their first Jimothy promotional night Aug. 5, the Mariners announced Thursday they added a second Jimothy ticket special on Aug. 7.