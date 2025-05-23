The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2

7 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN

8 a.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of Great Britain FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: BetMGM 300 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Athletics or Miami at L.A. Angels MLB

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston Christian ESPNU

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Minnesota ABC

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: New York at Indiana CBS

Noon: Dallas at Atlanta CBS Sports

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP: Soudal Open (third round) Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) Golf

Noon: LPGA: Mayakoba Open (third round) NBC / Golf

Noon: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) Golf

Noon: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) CBS

Noon: Senior PGA Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Carolina at Florida TNT / TRUTV

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: Arlington at Memphis ABC

Noon: Michigan at Birmingham ABC

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: MLS: FC Dallas at Seattle MLS Season Pass

11 a.m.: DFB Pokal: VFB Stuttgart vs. Arminia Bielefeld ESPNU

1:45 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at San Diego Fox 28

Softball, college

8 a.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN

10 a.m.: South Carolina at UCLA ESPN

Noon: Oklahoma at Alabama ESPN

2 p.m.: Tennessee at Nebraska ESPN

Lacrosse

9 a.m.: College: Cornell at Penn State ESPN2

1:30 pm.: NLL: Saskatchewan at Buffalo ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:09 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change