On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2
7 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN
8 a.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of Great Britain FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: BetMGM 300 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Athletics or Miami at L.A. Angels MLB
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston Christian ESPNU
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Minnesota ABC
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: New York at Indiana CBS
Noon: Dallas at Atlanta CBS Sports
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP: Soudal Open (third round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) Golf
Noon: LPGA: Mayakoba Open (third round) NBC / Golf
Noon: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) Golf
Noon: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) CBS
Noon: Senior PGA Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Carolina at Florida TNT / TRUTV
Football, UFL
9 a.m.: Arlington at Memphis ABC
Noon: Michigan at Birmingham ABC
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: MLS: FC Dallas at Seattle MLS Season Pass
11 a.m.: DFB Pokal: VFB Stuttgart vs. Arminia Bielefeld ESPNU
1:45 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at San Diego Fox 28
Softball, college
8 a.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN
10 a.m.: South Carolina at UCLA ESPN
Noon: Oklahoma at Alabama ESPN
2 p.m.: Tennessee at Nebraska ESPN
Lacrosse
9 a.m.: College: Cornell at Penn State ESPN2
1:30 pm.: NLL: Saskatchewan at Buffalo ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
5:09 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change