Man killed in Grant County car crash

From staff reports

A Grant County man died early Tuesday near the town of Mattawa in a single-car crash that also injured his passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Sergio L. Corrales, 52, was driving a 1999 Honda Civic south on Highway 243 about 10 miles east of town when he drifted off the road and overcorrected, causing the car to roll shortly before 4 a.m., WSP said in a release. Corrales and his passenger, 53-year-old Sonia G. Corrales, were both thrown from the car near milepost 3.8.

Sergio Corrales died at the scene, while Sonia Corrales was taken to the hospital, WSP said.

