Cheney and Three Springs schools evacuated over bomb threat

Cheney and Three Springs high schools were evacuated Wednesday afternoon following an anonymous bomb threat, Cheney Public Schools said in a message to parents and staff.

Cheney High students were evacuated to the baseball field just before 2 p.m. Law enforcement arrived on scene a few minutes later, according to a student who was evacuated. The Cheney students had been moved to nearby Eighth Street as law enforcement began closing roads.

No additional details were immediately available.