Cheney and Three Springs schools evacuated over bomb threat

Cheney High School was evacuated Wednesday due to an anonymous bomb threat. Kids are seen walking down the street to get further away from the school’s baseball field. (Courtesy)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Cheney and Three Springs high schools were evacuated Wednesday afternoon following an anonymous bomb threat, Cheney Public Schools said in a message to parents and staff.

Cheney High students were evacuated to the baseball field just before 2 p.m. Law enforcement arrived on scene a few minutes later, according to a student who was evacuated. The Cheney students had been moved to nearby Eighth Street as law enforcement began closing roads.

No additional details were immediately available.