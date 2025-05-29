NCAA T&F West Regional: Gonzaga’s Rosina Machu and Logan Hofstee qualify for championships in 10,000 meters

From staff reports

Area women’s teams opened competition at the NCAA Track and Field West Regional on Thursday in College Station, Texas.

The top 12 competitors in each event advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene.

Gonzaga had a pair of distance runners earn championship berths with Rosina Machu taking third in the 10,000 meters with a time of 33 minutes, 50 seconds, joined by East Valley High grad Logan Hofstee in 11th place at 34:30.8.

The event was filled with area standouts, though four failed to qualify. Washington State’s Zenah Cheptoo was 15th (34:40.3), followed by GU’s Jessica Frydenlund (35:11.3) and Alexi Fogo (35:25.2). WSU’s Alaina Stone-Boggs, of Colville, was 38th at 36:15.4.

• Washington State’s Rosemary Longisa is moving on to the 1500 meters quarterfinals. She was fourth in her heat with a time of 4 minutes, 17 seconds – 11th fastest in qualifying. Gonzaga’s Willow Collins did not qualify at 4:22.1.

The quarterfinals are Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

• Gonzaga’s Ellie Armbruster was 35th in 800-meter qualifying with a time of 2:08.5. She was the first to compete in the event in program history. WSU’s Maya McCabe was 47th (2:20.4).

• WSU’s Brooke Lyons did not qualify for the 200m quarterfinals, placing 31st in the first round at 23.6.

• WSU’s Tatum Moku was 20th in the pole vault with a mark of 13-8¼.

• Two Cougars missed qualification in the javelin with Laura Lindquist in 22nd (153-11) and Luceris Suarez Pacheco in 26th (151-5).

• WSU’s Brooke Lyons was 33nd in the 100 meters (11.45 seconds).

• Eastern Washington’s Caitlin Simmons placed 24th in the long jump with a mark of 20-3¾.

• Idaho’s Mia Sylvester was 39th in the shot put at 47-9¼.