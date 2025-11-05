23-year-old man killed in fiery Reardan crash identified

A 23-year-old man who died in a fiery head-on crash with a garbage truck last month near Reardan was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Isaiah Seymour died of blunt force and thermal injuries from the Oct. 24 crash on U.S. Highway 2 and South Stroup Road, 4 miles east of the small Lincoln County town, according to the medical examiner’s office. It ruled the death an accident.

Seymour was driving west on the highway in a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe when he tried to pass traffic, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. A garbage truck, driven by 27-year-old Porter Fulps, was heading the opposite direction and slowed and moved to the right to avoid Seymour.

Seymour struck Fulps head on, and both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames, troopers said.

Seymour died at the scene. Fulps was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center where he was treated and released.