Things to watch: Early lead important for Idaho against UC Davis

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

For the second straight week, Idaho is facing a make-or-break game against a ranked opponent.

After defeating 19th-ranked Northern Arizona in overtime on Halloween, the Vandals (4-5, 2-3 in the Big Sky Conference) are home against 11th-ranked University of California Davis (6-2, 4-1). Idaho will have to win out against the Aggies, Sacramento State next week and Idaho State on Nov. 22 to have any hope of qualifying for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for a fourth straight year.

The Aggies are coming off a surprising 38-36 loss to ISU and while a loss to Idaho may not derail their own playoff hopes, a victory would give them a cushion as they confront two tough opponents in Montana State (7-2, 5-0) and Sac State (5-4, 3-2) to conclude their own regular season.

Here are three things to watch.

1. Can Idaho get an early lead: The Vandals and Aggies have met seven times, and UC Davis holds a 6-1 edge in the series. Forcing the Aggies to play from behind may not only give Idaho confidence it can finally get over the hump against the Aggies, but it may shrink a multifaceted Aggies offense and make it rely less on a running attack led by Jordan Fisher. He has four 100-yard games this year and has run for 684 yards and four touchdowns.

2. Will the Vandals be able to get pressure on Caden Pinnick: The Aggies quarterback is a three-time Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week. He has thrown for 1,739 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions. The Vandals have been able to hold opponents to an average of 226.9 passing yards per game while UC Davis puts up an average of 256.6 ypg and 33.4 points.

3. Elisha Cummings comes into this game on a heater: In the Vandals’ last two games, Idaho’s senior tailback has amassed more than 350 yards of total offense and has scored four touchdowns. Notwithstanding the Aggies’ record and ranking, the UC Davis defense can be attacked. It has given up an average of 426.1 ypg, including 163.1 yards on the ground, while the Vandals have averaged 182.9 yards rushing. If Idaho can get ahead early, it may be able to turn to running backs, led by Cummings, to control the pace of the game the rest of the way.