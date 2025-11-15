29-year-old man accused of hitting, killing pedestrian crossing Spokane Valley road

A 29-year-old man is suspected of driving impaired when he struck and killed a woman crossing the road Friday night in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Seth E. Schrammeck was driving south on Sullivan Road at about 6:20 p.m. when he hit the woman as she attempted to cross the road, north of Broadway Avenue, according to a police news release. She died at the scene.

Traffic Unit investigators collected evidence, documented the scene and continue to investigate.

Schrammeck had two children in his vehicle, and neither was injured. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment. He remained in jail as of Saturday afternoon.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the woman who died along with her cause and manner of death.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash camera video footage, and who has not spoken with investigators to contact Cpl. Todd Miller at (509) 477-3195 and reference incident No. 10162584.

Investigators also asked that businesses in the area review their surveillance systems to see if they captured the crash.