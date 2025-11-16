Velocity suffer second League One Final defeat in two years

One year after a heartbreaking loss to Union Omaha in the 2024 USL League One final, the Spokane Velocity rolled their way to 14 wins, eight draws and nine losses and a No. 3 seed in 2025.

With a more balanced squad that scored 1.4 goals per match and conceded just 1.1 goals per game in the regular season, Spokane reached this year’s championship, escaping shootout wins over South Georgia Tormenta and Portland Hearts of Pine.

But their final battle would be Sunday against the hottest team in the league in No. 1 One Knoxville, which had streaked to five consecutive wins since mid-October and finished the season with an undefeated home record led by the Goalkeeper of the Year, Sean Lewis, who paced the league with 12 clean sheets, two more than Spokane’s Carlos Merancio.

The game was tied for only three minutes.

In the fourth minute, Nicola Rosamilia scored a goal from close range off an assist from Stavros Zarokostas and the Velocity could not mount a rally as they blundered to a 2-0 shutout loss at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Spokane’s defense continued to play on its back foot throughout the game, as Knoxville notched 8 of 10 shots in the penalty box.

The Velocity’s offense also stumbled throughout the match, and worsened in the second period.

They had zero shot attempts in the first 15 minutes. In the 17th minute, Lucky Opara fired Spokane’s lone shot on target from the right side of the penalty area off a pass from Luis Gil. But Lewis denied the goal.

In the 23rd minute, Gil and Neco Brett found themselves in a 2-on-1 fast break with another chance to equalize. Gil bolted to the penalty box with Brett to his left.

Gil attempted a ground cross to Brett, but Brett couldn’t get a good touch, as it rolled past his foot and out of bounds.

At the 40-minute mark, Diene almost converted a bicycle kick to extend One Knoxville’s lead, but it flew inches above the cross bar.

Two minutes later, Nil Vinyals fired a target that also rose just above the woodwork.

In the second half, Opara tripped Kempes Tekiela just inches outside of the penalty area, but the official ruled the foul inside the box and Tekiela was awarded with a penalty kick, which he converted to stretch One Knoxville’s lead to two in the 54th minute.

While Spokane gained control of the ball with 65% possession and 21 touches in the opposing box in the second half, One Knoxville’s defense dismantled the Velocity’s attack and registered 31 clearances to hold Spokane to two shots in the final 45 minutes.

One Knoxville secured its first USL1 title and became the fourth team to win the Players Shield and final in the same year.

Rosamilia was awarded MVP honors with one goal, one chance created, and an 8.1 Fotmob rating in 76 minutes played.

Shavon John-Brown logged three chances created, and three tackles for Spokane. Gil led the Velocity with four shot attempts and nine touches in One Knoxville’s box.

Camron Miller shined for the Velocity defense with six clearances.