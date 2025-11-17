Dear Annie: Creativity, not conformity

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am a high school senior trying to decide where to go to college, and I feel completely torn. My parents have made it very clear that they want me to study business. They both work in finance, and they keep saying that a business degree will “set me up for success.”

The problem is, I do not want to study business. What I really love is art. I have been painting since I was little, and I spend every free moment in the art room at school. I have even won a few local competitions, and my art teacher thinks I could get into a strong fine arts program. But every time I bring it up at home, my parents shut it down. They tell me art is a hobby, not a career.

I know they mean well. But I feel like they are not listening to me. The idea of spending four years studying something I do not care about makes me feel defeated before I have even started.

How do I stand up for what I want without disappointing them? Is there a way to make them see that following my passion does not mean I am being reckless? – Torn Between Business and Brushes

Dear torn: Your parents love you and want you to have a stable future. That comes from care, not control. But stability and happiness are not the same thing, and choosing one does not mean giving up the other.

You do not have to reject their advice, but you should expand on it. Many artists find smart ways to blend creativity with business. For example, minoring in marketing or design management may give you knowledge that helps you succeed even further in your future art career.

The key is to show your parents that you are not chasing a fantasy; you are building a future that includes both passion and practicality.

Dear Annie: I have been dating an amazing woman for about six months. She is smart, kind, funny and beautiful, and I honestly think she could be “the one.” We get along great – except for one small thing that has started to feel like a big one. She absolutely hates the snow.

I, on the other hand, live for it. I am a lifelong skier and still compete in local races on the weekends. Winter is my favorite time of year. I grew up in the mountains, and the smell of cold air and the crunch of fresh snow under my boots make me feel alive.

She grew up in Florida, and to her, snow is something to look at from inside a cozy cabin, not something to barrel down a mountain in. When I talk about race days, powder conditions or waxing skis, her eyes glaze over. I tried taking her to a ski weekend once, but she was miserable – cold, anxious and counting the minutes until we could go home.

I do not expect her to suddenly love skiing, but I also do not want to give it up. It is a big part of who I am. I keep wondering if this is something we can laugh about and live with, or if it means we are just built for different seasons of life.

Can a skier and a snow-hater really make it work? – Snowbound and Smitten

Dear Snowbound and Smitten: Plenty of happy couples don’t share every passion. They just learn to dress for the weather. You love the mountains; she loves being warm. That’s not a dealbreaker. It’s just a difference in thermostat settings.

Go ski. Let her stay cozy by the fire with a book. Then meet in the middle for hot chocolate and nachos. The best relationships aren’t about identical interests but mutual respect.

If you can cheer each other on, even from opposite ends of the ski lodge, you’re in good shape. Love, after all, is its own kind of adventure.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.