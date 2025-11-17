Driver hits tree, dies on South Hill

A driver died Monday morning after hitting a tree on the South Hill.

The person was traveling in the area of South Walnut Street and Eighth Avenue when they struck a tree and died around 9:15 a.m. Spokane police Sgt. Teresa Fuller said. Speed was considered a factor in the crash. No one else was in the car at the time.

Spokane Fire Department spokesperson Justin de Ruyter said firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. No other information was available.

The person’s identity will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later date.