Man presumed to have drowned after running from Spokane Tribal Police

A man wanted on several warrants is presumed to have drowned after he ran away from Spokane Tribal Police officers and jumped into the Spokane River on Sunday evening near Wellpinit.

The man, who was not identified in a police news release, had arrest warrants from Lincoln and Stevens counties as well as Minnesota, according to the release.

He led officers on a foot chase that concluded when he jumped over an embankment into the river and disappeared under the water. Officers searched for the man, and other resources were called in to try to help recover his body.

A similar incident happened last year when Spokane police said 32-year-old Sol Bagby jumped into the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley after officers tried to arrest him.

Officers tried to get him to return, but he instead tried to swim away and got carried down the river.

Spokane Tribal Police, which could not be reached for comment, are investigating Sunday’s apparent drowning.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact detectives at (509) 258-4569.