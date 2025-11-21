24-year-old dies in crash near Washtucna

A 24-year-old died after rolling through a stop sign and colliding Thursday with a semitruck in Adams County, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

The agency said Matthew Cunnington, from Dayton, Washington, was driving southbound after 11 a.m. on Marcellus Road near Washtucna when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Cunnington collided with a semitruck that was traveling westbound on state Route 26, according to the news release. The semitruck driver was uninjured.