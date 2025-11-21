The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
42°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

24-year-old dies in crash near Washtucna

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A 24-year-old died after rolling through a stop sign and colliding Thursday with a semitruck in Adams County, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

The agency said Matthew Cunnington, from Dayton, Washington, was driving southbound after 11 a.m. on Marcellus Road near Washtucna when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Cunnington collided with a semitruck that was traveling westbound on state Route 26, according to the news release. The semitruck driver was uninjured. 