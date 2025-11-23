One arrested, one injured following shooting, potential hostage situation in West Central Neighborhood

A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a shooting and potential hostage situation at the Sharp Apartments complex Sunday afternoon in West Central .

Spokane police responded to a call just before 3 p.m. Sunday with reports of gunfire at the apartment complex, police Capt. Tracie Meidl told reporters outside the apartments at 1515 W. Sharp Ave.

After a two- to three-hour standoff prompting a SWAT response, police arrested 40-year-old Lucas Woods, who Meidl said fired a handgun in one of the units with a woman inside.

The woman was injured, Meidl said, and transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Meidl said she didn’t know whether the woman, who was potentially a hostage, was injured from a gunshot or something else.

Woods lives at the apartment; it’s unclear whether the woman lived with him.

Police arrested Woods on suspicion of unlawfully possessing a firearm. Police are investigating other potential charges, which could include kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment, Meidl said. Woods has a past criminal record, convicted on a felony charge, so he can’t legally own a firearm, Meidl said.

Police had a search warrant and were going through Woods’ apartment after arresting him.

“We will probably be finding out more information as the investigation unfolds, but right now, we do know that he is our only suspect,” Meidl said. “We do have the firearm. There was no force used against him, and the victim is safe.”

Meidl said when police entered his apartment, Woods put down his firearm and cooperated with police.

After arriving at the scene, police evacuated other residents in the apartments and closed down the streets surrounding the complex, including sections of Walnut and Maple streets and Sharp Avenue.