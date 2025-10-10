Deer Park couple struck, killed on motorcycle near Chewelah; driver of car facing vehicular homicide charges

A 52-year-old Valley, Washington, woman is facing two counts of vehicular homicide after hitting a motorcycle carrying a Deer Park married couple in their 70s Thursday afternoon near Chewelah, according to Washington State Patrol.

Ida L. Hildebrand was driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot north on U.S. Highway 395, 4 miles south of Chewelah, and tried to pass a vehicle, troopers said. Hildebrand swerved into the southbound lane, striking a motorcycle carrying 74-year-old Jerome Venters and 76-year-old Gloria Venters. Both were wearing helmets and died at the scene, according to a WSP news release.

Jerome Venters was driving, and Gloria Venters was the passenger, according to WSP.

Hildebrand, who was not wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chewelah, WSP said. The Stevens County Jail roster indicated Hildebrand was booked Thursday night and remained there Friday.

WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said Hildebrand broke her arm and had other injuries.

Riddell said investigators believe Hildebrand was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He said several witnesses reported Hildebrand swerving all over the road prior to the crash.

The Jeep came to rest in a field next to Highway 395 and the motorcycle was found in the northbound lane, WSP said.