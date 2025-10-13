Dear Annie: Setting boundaries without guilt or conflict

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: Thank you for the work you do on behalf of the good. I often read your columns on boundaries, and I deeply appreciate your encouragement to not only set boundaries for ourselves but also respect those of others. Boundaries feel like such an important concept, yet sometimes they are hard to define in everyday life.

I often find myself wondering: What exactly is a boundary, and how is it different from a simple limit? The words sound similar, but I sense there is an important distinction. A limit feels like a rule, while a boundary seems more personal, but I do not always know where one ends and the other begins.

For example, I have a friend who often drops by unannounced, sometimes staying late into the evening. I care about her and enjoy her company but I also value quiet time at home with my family. I have struggled with what to say because I do not want to hurt her feelings. Would telling her, “I really enjoy our visits, but I need advance notice before company comes over,” be considered setting a boundary? Or is that simply stating a limit?

Situations like these leave me second-guessing myself. I want to live in a way that is kind and respectful, but also self-respecting. I do not want to resent people for crossing lines I have never clearly drawn. At the same time, I do not want to confuse boundaries with rules or demands.

How do you define what a boundary really is, and how can someone know the difference between setting a boundary and just enforcing a personal limit? This is something I think about often, and I believe others may struggle with it as well. – Still Learning

Dear Still Learning: Thank you for your kind words. A boundary is not a rule handed to someone else. It is a statement about your own needs and choices. Limits can sound like commands: “You can’t come over without calling.” A boundary shifts the focus back to you: “I need advance notice before company comes so I can plan my time.”

Using “I” statements is powerful because it keeps the focus on your experience instead of making the other person feel blamed. Boundaries are not punishments. They are a way of saying, “This is what I need in order to stay healthy, present and kind.”

When you use this approach, you protect your peace while also giving others the chance to respect your needs. Boundaries are acts of self-respect that invite clarity, and clarity is often the kindest gift you can give in any relationship.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.