Sandpoint police officer dies suudenly of health complication

From staff reports

A Sandpoint Police Department officer died suddenly on Thursday while being treated at Kootenai Health for health-related concerns.

Cpl. Michael Hutter is remembered as a friend and mentor, wrote Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon in announcing Hutter’s death.

“Mike served this community with honor, compassion and unwavering dedication, both as an officer for the Sandpoint Police Department and as the former Chief of Police in Ponderay.”

Hutter first joined Sandpoint police in 1990 before joining Ponderay police in 1997, where he served until retiring in 2016. He then rejoined the Sandpoint force.

In March 2018, he was shot in the leg and chest during an incident where he and another police officer, Eric Clark, were shot and wounded by a suspect, who was then killed when the officers returned fire.

The officers had been responding to an apartment following a call seeking help.