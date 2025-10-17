‘SNL’ reveals latest hosts and musical guests for Season 51

By Taijuan Moorman and Brendan Morrow USA Today

“Saturday Night Live” is revealing its latest batch of hosts and musical guests.

NBC announced the sketch show will see Miles Teller return to host on Nov. 1, with musical guest western Washington native Brandi Carlile. This will be “The Gorge” actor’s second time hosting, following a fairly memorable run at the job in 2022. The following weeks will see first-timers in comedian Nikki Glaser and Hollywood It Man Glen Powell, with “Back to Friends” singer sombr and British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean taking on music duties, respectively.

Season 51 of the variety series has seemed to have gone on without a hitch after several notable names left the show ahead of the new season’s premiere.

Ego Nwodim most recently announced her exit after seven seasons, saying on Sept. 12, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight.” Heidi Gardner, who joined “SNL” in 2017, also left the show, as did cast members Devon Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

“SNL” creator Lorne Michaels told Entertainment Tonight that while “it’s always hard when people leave,” change is “good” for the show. “And the people that we’re bringing in, I’m really excited about,” he added.

Comedians Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska have been added to the cast of “SNL” for Season 51.

The new season has seen memorable moments, including Bad Bunny fresh off being named (and criticized) as the next Super Bowl headliner. The season has also seen the return of Amy Poehler as host, who reunited with four other former and current “Weekend Update” anchors for a “joke off.”

The night also saw the “SNL” alum parody Pam Bondi, which got a pointed response from the attorney general.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to take on double duty Oct. 18.

“SNL” Season 51 hosts, musical guests in November:

• Nov. 1 – Miles Teller/ Brandi Carlile

• Nov. 8 – Nikki Glaser/ sombr

• Nov. 15 – Glen Powell/ Olivia Dean