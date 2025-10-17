Suspected killer arrested in shooting near Sacred Heart

The suspect in the shooting of a man sitting in his car near Sacred Heart hospital was arrested Friday, five days after the killing.

Andre D. Moore, 32, remained in Spokane County Jail without bond. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and third-degree theft in the Oct. 12 shooting that killed 38-year-old Derick Shafer.

Spokane police officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the area of South McClellan Street and Sixth Avenue and found Shafer dead inside a vehicle. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Shafer’s sister, Ashley Smith, described him as a “big teddy bear” who loved everyone. In an interview with The Spokesman-Review earlier this week, Smith said she didn’t think her brother had any enemies.

“Our family’s heartbroken, and I just hope that whoever did this knows that they just took someone that was very loved, and it’s very unfair, and we won’t stop till they’re caught,” Smith said.

She and her brother were born and raised in the Spokane area. He was two years older than she. The two were close, Smith said, and talked two days before his death. The last words to his sister were that he loved her, Smith said.

Shafer is survived by a 16-year-old son.