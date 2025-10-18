Difference makers: Cougars receiver Joshua Meredith eclipses 100 yards despite loss

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Kam Robinson

The standout Virginia linebacker finished second on his team with eight tackles, but he was disruptive during the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers quieted WSU’s offense. Robinson stuffed Cougars running back Angel Johnson for no gain on a second down early in the fourth quarter, then brought down Landon Wright for a short gain on the next play to force a punt. Later in the quarter, Robinson made the game-winning play. With WSU backed up on its own 1-yard line and facing a third-and-11, Robinson burst through the line and wrapped up Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees for a safety, giving Virginia its first lead of the game and allowing the Cavaliers to close out the comeback win.

Joshua Meredith

The veteran WSU receiver had the best pass-catching day by a Coug this season, recording 108 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Meredith, a fifth-year senior from San Diego, is the first WSU player to record 100 yards receiving in a game this season. He was the only Cougar to log more than two catches and 20 yards receiving on the day, as the rest of the Cougars’ pass-catchers combined for 75 yards on 11 receptions. Meredith beat his coverage for a 32-yard touchdown grab down the middle of the field on WSU’s opening drive, and added catches of 26 and 22 yards. Meredith pushed his season receiving totals to 391 yards and two touchdowns on 31 catches — all team highs.