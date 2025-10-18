Live updates: WSU heads out for third straight road game against No. 18 Virginia

Pregame
Washington State ends its gauntlet of three consecutive road games at No. 18 Virginia.
The Cougars may be feeling more optimistic about their prospects against the Cavaliers after WSU put a scare into No. 5 Mississippi last week before losing 24-21.
Virginia may be one of the bigger surprises in college football this season. The Cavaliers have risen to No. 18 in the country, boast a four-game win streak and are undefeated in the ACC.
Series history
Washington State and Virginia have not played before Saturday.
The two programs agreed to a home-and-home series for this year and 2031 in April. The 2031 game will mark the first time WSU will host an ACC opponent at Gesa Field.
Team stats
ScoringWSUUVA
|Points Per Game
|20.67
|43
|Points Allowed Per Game
|28
|23.8
|Total Yards
|313
|489.2
| Yards Passing
|227
|271.7
| Yards Rushing
|86
|217.5
|Yards Allowed
|348.3
|358.5
| Pass Yards Allowed
|192
|240
| Rush Yards Allowed
|156.3
|118.5
Individual stats
PASSINGAtt.-Comp.YardsTDInt.
|Zevi Eckhaus (WSU)
|73-106
|758
|6
|2
|Chandler Morris (UVA)
|130-186
|1,428
|11
|4
RUSHINGCarriesYardsTD
|Kirby Vorhees (WSU)
|48
|252
|1
|J’Mari Taylor (UVA)
|91
|465
|8
RECEIVINGReceptionsYardsTD
|Tony Freeman (WSU)
|30
|304
|1
|Cam Ross (UVA)
|28
|329
|2
Game preview
