Live updates: WSU heads out for third straight road game against No. 18 Virginia

From staff reports

Pregame

Washington State ends its gauntlet of three consecutive road games at No. 18 Virginia.

The Cougars may be feeling more optimistic about their prospects against the Cavaliers after WSU put a scare into No. 5 Mississippi last week before losing 24-21.

Virginia may be one of the bigger surprises in college football this season. The Cavaliers have risen to No. 18 in the country, boast a four-game win streak and are undefeated in the ACC.

Series history

Washington State and Virginia have not played before Saturday.

The two programs agreed to a home-and-home series for this year and 2031 in April. The 2031 game will mark the first time WSU will host an ACC opponent at Gesa Field.

Team stats

ScoringWSUUVA
Points Per Game 20.67 43
Points Allowed Per Game 28 23.8
Total Yards 313 489.2
     Yards Passing 227 271.7
     Yards Rushing 86 217.5
Yards Allowed 348.3 358.5
     Pass Yards Allowed 192 240
     Rush Yards Allowed 156.3 118.5

Individual stats

PASSINGAtt.-Comp.YardsTDInt.
Zevi Eckhaus (WSU) 73-106 758 6 2
Chandler Morris (UVA) 130-186 1,428 11 4
RUSHINGCarriesYardsTD
Kirby Vorhees (WSU) 48 252 1
J’Mari Taylor (UVA) 91 465 8
RECEIVINGReceptionsYardsTD
Tony Freeman (WSU) 30 304 1
Cam Ross (UVA) 28 329 2

Game preview

