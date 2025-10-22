19-year-old motorcyclist who died in crash identified

A 19-year-old man who died in a high-speed motorcycle crash earlier this month in north Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as Kaleb Gonzalez.

The crash was reported the afternoon of Oct. 7 on Nevada Street and St. Thomas More Way, according to the Spokane Police Department. One 911 caller estimated Gonzalez was driving 90 mph.

Police and medics found him down in the roadway. He died at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe Gonzalez struck the back of a vehicle and crashed.

Prior to the crash, officers observed the same motorcycle near Nevada Street and Francis Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the motorcyclist after noting he did not have license plates displayed.

The motorcyclist fled north on Nevada at a high speed, according to police. Officers did not give chase.

The medical examiner’s office said Gonzalez died from blunt-force injuries and ruled the death an accident.