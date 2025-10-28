Kelsey Grammer, 70, welcomes 8th child — 4th baby with 3rd wife

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Kelsey Grammer, who is 70, welcomed his eighth child last week, the fourth such addition with third wife Kayte Walsh.

The “Frasier” alum – whose eldest child is 42 – shared the news during Monday’s episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast.

Grammer and Walsh, 46, “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids,” he told hosts and “Boy Meets World” alumni Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong.

“It was like three days ago,” continued Grammer. “Christopher that’s just joined the family.”

The Emmy winner joked about his expansive lineage and their many mothers, saying the kids “come in clusters.”

News of Christopher’s pending arrival broke in June, when People published photos of Grammer and Walsh, who appeared heavily pregnant at the time.

The couple notoriously took up when the actor was married to Camille Grammer, with the deterioration of their union immortalized on the inaugural season of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Grammer – who has said he’s “not proud of the way” he and Walsh started off – shares daughter Mason, 24, and son Jude, 20, with Camille.

Grammer shares “Greek” actress Spencer, 42, with first wife Doreen Alderman and 33-year-old “Deadly Illusions” actress Kandace, better known as Greer Grammer, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

In addition to Christopher, Grammer and Walsh share daughter Faith, 13, as well as sons Gabriel, 11, and James, 8.

Earlier this year, Grammer told People he “neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two” and was “trying to make up for a little of it now.”