Taylor Sheridan is leaving Paramount. Will ‘Landman’ and ‘Lioness’ be impacted?

Taylor Sheridan films an episode of “Landman” on location in Texas. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+/TNS)

By Brayden Garcia Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas — Taylor Sheridan is packing his bags and heading to a new studio.

Puck News’ Matthew Belloni reported Sunday that Sheridan is leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal after securing a new film and television production deal. The Fort Worth high school graduate has worked with Paramount for nearly a decade.

The deal will see Sheridan create new film and television projects for NBCUniversal, which owns NBC and Peacock and releases movies theatrically.

What does this mean for Sheridan’s wealth of shows on Paramount+, such as “Landman” and “Lioness”? Here’s what to know.

Why is Sheridan leaving Paramount?

There are a couple of reasons, mainly revolving around the new regime running Paramount.

In August, Skydance Media purchased Paramount Global. The move saw several of the executives Sheridan worked with fired or marginalized, including Chris McCarthy and Keyes Hill-Edgar.

The budgets of a few of Sheridan’s shows were also in question from the new brass, according to Puck.

Shows like “1923” and “Lioness” carried budgets of $15 to $20 million per episode. Other shows such as “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown” have smaller budgets.

Another wrinkle is Warner Bros. making “F.A.S.T.,” a movie from a script Sheridan wrote before his Paramount deal. Paramount tried to secure distribution in some markets, which annoyed Sheridan, according to Puck.

Paramount also recently bought “Discretion,” a new Dallas-set show starring “Lioness” star Nicole Kidman. Apparently, the company did not give Sheridan a heads-up about the deal, and he did not love that.

When does Sheridan’s new deal with NBCUniversal begin?

The film side of Sheridan’s Paramount contract ends in March 2026, while the television side runs through 2028.

This means that Sheridan can start making film projects for NBCUniversal as soon as March 2026, but will have to wait on any television projects until 2029. The film deal is for nearly eight years, while the television deal is for five years, according to Puck.

101 Studios will also move over to NBCUniversal in addition to Sheridan.

The David Glasser co-founded company is the production studio for much of Sheridan’s shows, including “Landman,” “Lioness” and “The Dutton Ranch.” 101 Studios also partnered with Sheridan and Paramount on SGS Studios, a 450,000-square-foot film and television production campus in north Fort Worth.

What will happen to ‘Landman’ and other Sheridan shows?

Since Sheridan’s television deal with Paramount runs through 2028, he will continue to produce content for the company until then.

Sheridan’s Paramount shows will also stay with the company long after he is gone, according to Puck. Don’t expect to see “Landman” or “Lioness” on Peacock, despite “Yellowstone” being on the streamer. That came from a previous deal that was made between companies before Paramount+ was created.

As of now, here’s a look at what Sheridan has in the works:

—“Tulsa King” Season 3 - currently airing on Paramount+

—“Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 - currently airing on Paramount+

—“The Road” Season 1 - currently airing on CBS

—“Landman” Season 2 - premieres Nov. 16 on Paramount+

—“Y: Marshals” Season 1 - set to premiere on CBS in 2026

—“The Madison” - Season 1 wrapped and Season 2 currently filming

—“The Dutton Ranch” Season 1 - currently filming in North Texas

—“Lioness” Season 3 - currently filming in Fort Worth

—“NOLA King” Season 1 - begins filming in 2026