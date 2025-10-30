Dear Annie: When marriage changes everything

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My younger sister “Natalie” got married this spring to a man none of us really know. They met online, and within six months, they were engaged. My parents were uneasy about how fast it all happened, but Natalie was sure. She said she’d never felt so connected to anyone.

Since the wedding, though, she’s been pulling away from the family. She used to call me almost every day, and now it’s maybe once a week. She skipped our mom’s birthday dinner last month and didn’t seem that apologetic about it. When I ask how she’s doing, she just says she’s “busy” and changes the subject.

I know married life is an adjustment, and I don’t expect to be her top priority right now, but the shift feels bigger than that. I miss her, and I’m not sure how to reach out without sounding clingy or critical. I don’t want to make her feel guilty. I just want our closeness back!

How do I let her know I miss her without pushing her away? – Protective Big Sister

Dear Protective Big Sister: The “honeymoon phase” can be all-consuming, especially when a relationship moved as fast as theirs did. It’s possible Natalie is simply wrapped up in her new life and hasn’t realized how distant she’s become.

Still, if you ever notice clear red flags in their relationship – controlling behavior, possessiveness or signs of emotional abuse – it’s important to stay close and remain a judgment-free place she can turn to.

More likely, though, she’s just infatuated and adjusting. That phase won’t last forever, but don’t wait it out in silence. Tell her you miss her and value the relationship. Being honest now can keep resentment from building later.

Dear Annie: I’m 28 and work as a graphic designer at a small marketing agency. I’ve always loved art and design, and it felt like a dream to turn something creative into a career. I’ve worked hard – took on unpaid internships, freelanced nights and weekends, and finally landed a full-time job where I get to do what I’m good at.

The problem is, I’m starting to feel stuck financially. I make enough to get by, but just barely. I rent a tiny apartment with two roommates, I’m still paying off student loans, and I’ve had to say no to things like weddings or trips because I can’t afford them.

Meanwhile, my college friends – who went into finance, law or tech – are buying homes, getting promotions and talking about their 401(k)s. I can’t help but compare. I feel like I followed my passion and they followed the money – and now I’m struggling to keep up.

I’m not sure if I need to pivot careers, find a better-paying job in my field or just ride this out. How do I know if I’m being practical or just giving up? – Torn

Dear Torn: You don’t need to give up on design to make a better living. Many graphic designers move into higher-paying roles like art direction, UX/UI design or brand strategy. Agencies, tech companies and in-house creative teams often pay more than small firms – and they need strong design thinkers. You might also consider contract work or consulting once you’ve built a portfolio and network.

And let’s be clear: Wanting to earn more isn’t selfish or shallow. It doesn’t mean you’re selling out. It means you’re recognizing your value and building a life where your work can support your goals – creative and otherwise.

