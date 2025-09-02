Firefighter who died of a heart attack fighting blaze in Montana transported to Spokane

The body of a firefighter who died of a cardiac emergency while battling a blaze in Montana was transported to Spokane over the weekend in a procession that spanned nearly 400 miles.

Ruben Gonzalez Romero was stationed on the Bivens Creek fire burning more than 3,000 acres just 15 miles from Virginia City, Montana. Romero had 20 years of experience as a firefighter and sawyer, according to a news release from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6.

Romero was “actively involved” in fire suppression when he suffered from a cardiac emergency and died at the scene, the release said. Firefighters took Romero from the fire to Whitehall, Montana, from where he was transported in a procession Monday to Spokane. Firefighters from across the region came to the highway to honor Romero as the procession passed.

Romero’s remains were sent this week from Spokane to his family waiting in Mexico, according to the release.

“Romero brought significant experience, wisdom, and mentorship to the fire line and the people with whom he worked. He was known for his humor, unfaltering stamina, modesty, and love for his family,” the incident team said. “The incident personnel and incident management team are grateful for Romero’s contributions to the Bivens Creek firefighting effort, as well as his many years of service as a wildland firefighter across the United States. We deeply appreciate his dedication to his profession and to the communities threatened by wildland fire. The wildland firefighting community feels this loss profoundly and will hold Romero in their hearts and memories.”