Boater dies during storm on Lake Pend Oreille

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A boater died following a thunderstorm while recreating on Lake Pend Oreille, according to a news release from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders found an abandoned boat near Sandpoint’s City Beach boat launch just before 6 p.m. Friday and began searching for the driver, 71-year-old Rodrick Crawford.

Crews searched the waters until the next day around 2:15 p.m. when they discovered Crawford’s body in the water near the train bridge, the release said.

The sheriff’s office marine division, drone team and sonar team all assisted with the search. The cause of death will be determined by the Bonner County Coroner’s Office.