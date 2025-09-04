The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
79°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Man who drunkenly killed two Lewis and Clark students in car crash sentenced to 12 years in prison

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A judge sentenced a Spokane Valley man who killed a Lewis and Clark High School graduate and student in a drunken driving crash last year to 12 years in prison.

Jesse Roullier, 34, pleaded guilty this month to two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of 18-year-old Rogan Murrell and 17-year-old Jayneat Morgan. He also pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault for injuring 18-year-old Noah Laitinen.

The three teenagers were driving south on State Route 27 near Rockford in July 2024 when Roullier, who was coming back from drinking at a casino, crossed the center line of the road and hit the teens head-on.

Murrell and Laitinen had both recently graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Morgan was a student and part of the high school’s Tiger Drama Thespian Troupe. Murrell had planned to attend college to study computer science, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting.

According to a press release from the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office, Roullier’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was twice the legal limit.