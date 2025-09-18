How Idaho matches up against San Jose State in nonconference finale

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – It does not happen this way often. But when Idaho, of the Football Championship Subdivision, steps up to face San Jose State University, from the Football Bowl Subdivision, Saturday Spartans coach Ken Niumatalolo warns his team that rather than meeting an inferior opponent, it must rise to the challenge of facing a physically imposing Idaho.

Vandals coach Thomas Ford Jr. sees the axis of the game the same way. The defining matchup could be Idaho’s offensive line against SJSU’s defensive line, Ford said.

The Spartans (0-2) are no doubt anxious to post a win. But Niumatalolo acknowledges when they dropped a 16-14 season-opening game to Central Michigan, the Spartans were shocked early by the Chippewas dominating running game. The next week SJSU fell 38-7 to 8th ranked Texas. No surprise there, but the Spartans had moments when they could equal the Longhorns’ speed, according to Niumatalolo.

While SJSU would probably like to see the Vandals (2-1 and currently 8th in the Stats Perform Top 25 and American Football Coaches Association polls) have to contest and defend every blade of grass or turf against the speedy Spartans, Idaho would likely want the game to become an axe fight in a phone booth.

While the Vandals will be without starting tailback Elisha Cummings, who is recovering from a knee injury that Ford hopes is not season-ending, Idaho’s offensive line is healthy, experienced and rowdy.

“The offensive line is playing at a very high level right now,” Ford said. It is led by senior captain and left guard Nate Azzopardi.

“It is a cohesive unit with great depth,” Ford said. “We have eight or nine players who could start anywhere in this league. That group has taken on the challenge of being the heartbeat of our offense.”

The Vandals will be blocking for redshirt sophomore Art Williams who ran for a career high 144 yards in a 20-6 win against Utah Tech a week ago, and senior Nate Thomas. Watch for converted redshirt junior tight end Kayden Kincheloe, a banger like Thomas, to test the Spartans, as well.

“If you need a yard, I don’t trust anybody in the country more than Hayden Kincheloe to get that yard,” Ford said.

On the plus side, Ford expects senior wide receiver Michael Graves to return from a foot injury that has sidelined him the past two weeks, Graves is from Sacramento. “Close enough to San Jose,” Ford said. “He told me he is determined to be back.”

The Vandals are also getting a breakout season from redshirt freshman receiver Ryan Jezioro. Through three games he has 11 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

“I didn’t think he was very confident in the spring,” Ford said. “You are seeing his confidence growing. When the ball is in the air, he is going to go challenge it.”

Niumatalolo also pointed out in a news conference this week Idaho’s leading rusher remains quarterback Joshua Wood, who has rushed for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has also completed 46 of 70 passes for 433 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Wood’s reputation precedes him. He came to Idaho through the transfer portal. Last year, he was a situational quarterback for Fresno State. His season highlight was throwing for 180 yards and a touchdown, then running for 32 yards and another score in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Bulldogs, like the Spartans, play in the FBS Mountain West Conference.

“We know him,” Niumatalolo said.

The Spartans have been undone by seven turnovers in their first two games. Maintaining possession has been a point of emphasis in practice during SJSU’s bye following the loss to Texas and in the week leading up to the Idaho game, Niumatalolo said.

A matchup to watch will be Spartans’ receiver Danny Scudero against Idaho’s secondary. Scudero is ranked second in the country with 124.5 receiving yards per game. He is the favored target of quarterback Walker Eget, averaging 246 passing yards per game.

Senior cornerback Jhamell Blenman, with 16 total tackles through Idaho’s first three games, is becoming a rock in the defensive backfield, according to Ford.

“He is a guy we can really count on on the island,” he said.