‘SNL’ Season 51 hosts include Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter

By Kaitlyn Huamani Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – It’s almost time for “Saturday Night Live” to return to our television screens, and some fan favorites will be coming back as hosts for Season 51.

Musician Bad Bunny will kick things off as host for the season premiere on Oct. 4, with musical guest Doja Cat. The three-time Grammy Award winner previously hosted in 2023 and was also the night’s musical guest. Doja Cat’s appearance will mark her “SNL” musical guest debut.

Following the premiere, “SNL” alum Amy Poehler will return to the show for her second individual hosting appearance and third overall (she co-hosted with her frequent comedy partner and former “Weekend Update” co-anchor Tina Fey in 2015). Joining Poehler for the Oct. 11 episode will be singer-songwriter Role Model, who will make his “SNL” debut.

Sabrina Carpenter will perform as both host and musical guest on Oct. 18, marking her first time hosting and second appearance as musical guest. Although she hasn’t hosted, she made a memorable appearance in a sketch during the 50th anniversary special earlier this year and performed alongside Paul Simon to open the episode.

The 51st season of the sketch comedy show will feature five newcomers to the cast: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Marshall was previously on the “SNL” writing staff and is known for his on-camera appearances as part of the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio.

Several longtime cast members are also departing the series, including Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim.