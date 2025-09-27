Europe dominates Saturday four-ball, takes historic lead to Sunday Singles at Ryder Cup

By Cameron Jourdan Golfweek

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – It’s not over, but the Fat Lady’s voice is warming up.

The 2025 Ryder Cup has turned into a one-sided affair. The Europeans, which returned 11 of the same 12 players from its dominant victory in Rome two years ago, are heading toward an even bigger victory on foreign soil. And after the first two days at Bethpage Black, it’s a historic lead for the team in blue and yellow.

The Europeans lead 11½ – 4½, the largest margin between two teams heading into singles since 1979, when Continental Europe began playing in the Ryder Cup. It has been a beatdown at Bethpage Black, a bludgeoning from the visitors that seems to have taken the spirit out of not only the players on the United States team but also the fans. Toward the end of Saturday’s four-ball action, which saw Europe win 3-1, the European fans made it seem as if it was a home Ryder Cup, the boisterous and over-the-top New York fans silenced by a constant stream of made putts and European fist pumps.

“I felt pretty good, but watching Justin Rose on the golf course is some of my proudest few hours on the golf course,” Tommy Fleetwood said. “I absolutely loved it. So blessed to be by his side today. Absolutely amazing, what a golfer, what a human being, and to get another point on the board for the team, obviously feels massive, and yeah, Justin, I can’t speak highly enough about him.”

Fleetwood remained perfect on the week, moving to 4-0 after he and Rose beat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, 3 and 2. Scheffler is only the second player in Ryder Cup history to lose his first four matches, joining Peter Alliss in 1967.

Then the tides seemed as if they may change in the USA’s favor. J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele, the former San Diego State stars, won their match 1 up thanks to Spaun’s birdie-birdie finish, topping Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka. Then in the final match, which Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns tied on the 14th hole, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton hit their approach shots inside of 5 feet on 18 for a birdie to win 1 up and give Europe the 7-point advantage heading to singles.

Only four years ago at Whistling Straits, the U.S. had the largest margin of victory ever against Europe, claiming the Ryder Cup 19-9. Since then, it has been European domination, with the 2025 edition of the biennial bout looking as it will take the throne as the most lopsided competition of all-time, barring a spirited performance from the U.S. on Sunday.

The Euros need only 2 ½ points to retain the Ryder Cup and 3 to win it outright. That doesn’t mean the U.S. is going to throw in the towel.

“Tomorrow anything can happen,” DeChambeau said. “I know it’s quite lopsided, but it would make for a great comeback story.”

Against this European team? A comeback from this U.S. squad would be among the greatest feats in the history of the sport.