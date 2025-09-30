Man who was killed on Spokane’s South Hill was at residence of a girl he unlawfully imprisoned back in 2009

A man who locked a runaway teenage girl in his bedroom and monitored her with a camera 16 years ago was shot and killed as part of a double homicide last week outside the South Hill home where she now lives.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 37-year-old Terrance Wallette. Also killed last Wednesday night on East 34th Avenue was Emilio Vazquez, 20.

A third person was injured and hospitalized, Spokane Police said at the scene. Police have not released any additional information about what happened, how the two knew each other or an update on the injured person’s condition.

Wallette has a long history with the law — especially for his treatment of former girlfriends.

Wallette spent two years in prison when he was 21 for unlawfully imprisoning a the runaway girl and possessing sexually explicit photos of a minor, according to court documents. The girl, who is now in her 30s, lives at the home where the shooting took place in the 4200 block of East 34th Avenue, public records show. Wallette finished serving community supervision related to that case in February of this year.

After the girl disappeared in July 2009, police designated her as a runaway. She was located two months later, scared that Wallette would hurt her family.

Wallette had installed deadbolts on his bedroom door to lock her inside and monitor her with a camera, according to court documents. He forced her to urinate in a cup because he refused to let her use the restroom. He also would grab her by the hair, pull her to the floor and stomp on her with his foot, according to court documents.

Years later, Wallette denied to a psychologist that he locked her the bedroom for hours at a time, though he acknowledged that he would go out drinking and forgot about her.

After he was released from prison, Wallette committed new crimes, including holding a knife to his girlfriend’s throat and threatening to kill her in 2013. He served 22 months for second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

He was out of prison again the next year when he assaulted his new girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old daughter.

Police arrived on scene and Wallette brandished a knife at them, court records say. He was sentenced to three years in prison for that Oct. 14 crime.

Then in 2017 he was shot by police multiple times in the chest near Gonzaga Prep after escaping from Providence Holy Family Hospital. He had stabbed himself repeatedly and ran at officers with a knife. According to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review, a witness recalled seeing and hearing Wallette yell at the police, “Shoot me, just shoot me. I’m not going to prison for life.” An officer reportedly responded, “I’m not going to do that.” Wallette then ran at them with a knife and was shot. Police fired their weapons six times, previous reporting states.

Wallette was charged with six counts of assault but acquitted by reason of insanity and committed to Eastern State Hospital in June of 2018. Experts found he had episodes of hallucinations and paranoia, according to court documents.

Wallette was discharged last year, lived in a community residence and met regularly with a transition team of corrections officers, social workers and counselors on the third Friday of every month to evaluate his mental health. The last report in the court record dated in May indicates Wallette had continued to take his prescribed medications, met with a rehabilitation recovery group and was trying to find a job.