Body found in Spokane River identified as 35-year-old man

A missing Spokane man whose body was found last week in the Spokane River was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 35-year-old Arik Reyes.

The cause and manner of Reyes’ death are pending, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Spokane Police Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department, said last week Reyes’ death did not appear to be suspicious and was likely accidental.

First responders were called shortly before 5 p.m. April 6 to the river near Upriver Drive and Stone Street after a passerby on the Centennial Trail spotted the body in the water, Leming said.

Leming said Reyes was reported missing last month and the Major Crimes Unit was investigating his disappearance.