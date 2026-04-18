Dear Annie: Private matters, public knowledge

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I love your advice and the fact you’re able to cut to the chase. I find myself in need of your level head, too!

I’ve been (mostly) happily married for 26 years. My husband is very gregarious and never met a stranger. In fact, he happily opens up his life to anyone and everyone. I feel like he constantly overshares, but as long as he keeps it to his own information, that’s fine.

However, he doesn’t keep my information private, especially my health information. A few years ago, I had a cancer scare and chose not to tell even my adult children until I knew for sure. He told his co-workers, his side of the family, our friends – all before I knew what my test results were.

Everyone thought I had cancer, so I eventually had to explain I didn’t. I also had surgery a couple years ago and wanted to keep it private, but I started getting messages about it.

I have a very public job in a small community. Most people know me. It’s highly embarrassing when I have to step in the spotlight, knowing that all these people know my personal, private information.

I’ve talked to him over and over about this. He always apologizes and says he “forgot” that I prefer to keep things private. I even tried keeping my health information away from him – my own husband – so he couldn’t share it. But he also opens my mail and sees my bills and test results before I do. There is no “hiding” anything from him.

How do I handle this, Annie? I’m getting desperate. – Personal Information Is Private

Dear Personal Information: Your husband’s friendliness shouldn’t be confused with what’s happening here – breaching trust. Medical information is yours to share, not his to broadcast.

You’ve already explained your wishes. Now’s the time for firmer boundaries. Tell him plainly that sharing your private information is unacceptable and that “forgetting” is no longer an excuse. This is about respect.

If he still doesn’t get the message, protect your privacy in practical ways, like having mail sent electronically or asking your doctors not to share information with anyone but you.

A good marriage includes trust and discretion. He doesn’t need to stop being outgoing. He just needs to learn that your life is not his story to tell.

Dear Annie: I’m retired, married and have been a longtime crossdresser. My wife’s aware of my little hobby, and although she doesn’t want to participate in it with me, she’s OK with me dressing when she’s not around.

This worked great up until last year when she retired. Now I have very little time to express myself, and it’s very frustrating. When she worked, I would go to local malls, grocery stores, etc., dressed as a woman. I’m very passable and have never had any issues.

I’d love it if my wife could accept me more in my feminine role. I know other crossdressers with wives that are fully supportive. Any ideas that might help? – No Place to Be Me

Dear No Place: Your wife has accepted this part of you in a limited way, but retirement changed your rhythm. What worked before no longer fits, and it’s time for an honest, gentle conversation – not about pushing her to participate, but about making room for you to still be yourself.

Tell her what this means to you. It may be less about the clothes and more about how you feel when you’re in them. Then listen just as carefully to what feels comfortable – and uncomfortable – for her.

Compromise might mean setting aside agreed-upon time or space to dress, or finding ways you can still go out occasionally like you used to without straining the relationship. If you find yourselves stuck, a couples counselor can help you work through it together.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.