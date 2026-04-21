Mariners designate Casey Legumina for assignment, call up Alex Hoppe from Tacoma

By Ryan Divish and Adam Jude Seattle Times

One bullpen arm’s on the way out. One fresh arm’s in.

The Seattle Mariners designated right-hander Casey Legumina – a former Gonzaga standout – for assignment on Tuesday, a day after he was tagged for three eighth-inning runs in a rare high-leverage appearance during a 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Alex Hoppe, a 27-year-old right-hander with a big fastball, has been promoted from Triple-A Tacoma to join the M’s bullpen.

Hoppe has not allowed an earned run in eight appearances for the Rainiers this season, with just four hits allowed and a 12-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in eight innings.

His first appearance for the Mariners will be his MLB debut.

This story will be updated