Spokane Indians offense shut down in 5-2 loss at Everett | NWL baseball

EVERETT – Taylor Dollard was dominant on the mound for five innings and the Everett AquaSox beat the Spokane Indians 5-2 in the first of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Tuesday.

Dollard struck out seven over five innings, allowing just two hits – both singles – and one walk. He threw 44 of his 66 pitches for strikes.

Everett (8-8) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Josh Caron, then exploded for four runs in the eighth off reliever Hunter Mann, who gave up three hits and two walks in his only inning of work.

Jacob Humphrey made it interesting for the Indians (6-10) in the ninth inning with a two-run home run, his third of the season, but it was too little, too late.

Indians starter Yuma Herrera tossed three shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks with no strikeouts. Bryson Hammer provided four innings of relief, but took the loss by giving up the AquaSox run in the sixth.

Spokane managed just three hits and two walks and struck out 14 times.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.