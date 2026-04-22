Coffee with a cause: These particular beans help raise money for Communities in Schools of Northeast Washington

Jene Ray, center, purchases some of the new coffee blends made by LaShaw Ranch Roasters from Jennifer Siegel, left, while Yvonne Trudeau shops at right at a fundraiser for Communities in Schools of Northeast Washington. The blends were introduced at a kick-off event Friday at Spokane Food and Events, a commercial kitchen at 723 N. Crestline. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

For more information about LaShaw Ranch Roasters and to order coffee, visit lashawranchroasters.com . Or purchase it on-site at Golden Gem Mercantile, 18805 S. State Route 27, Rockford.

For more information about Communities in Schools and to order coffee, visit cisnew.ciswa.org .

Millions of Americans start their days with a cup (or three) of rich coffee made from freshly roasted beans.

Some like it piping hot, poured from a brimming carafe.

Some prefer it over ice with flavored syrup and heavy cream.

However you sip it, three recently launched blends from LaShaw Ranch Roasters offer a way to enjoy your morning cuppa while supporting the education of kids throughout northeast Washington.

On Friday, Communities in Schools of Northeast Washington (CISNEW) debuted the specialty roasts at a community event in partnership with LaShaw Ranch Roasters.

“The collaboration is designed to fuel student success across our region,” said Debra Raub, CISNEW executive director. “Our staff works directly in schools to help students overcome barriers that make it difficult for them to stay in school and thrive.”

The nonprofit relies on funds from private donations, foundations and federal sources.

“We’re in 32 schools across 12 districts in northeastern Washington,” Raub said .

When you purchase a bag of Inspiration blend, Soft Launch blend, or the Daily Dose, a portion of the proceeds goes directly to CISNEW.

“The proceeds help with operational costs that aren’t funded by grants,” Raub said. “A lot of funding doesn’t cover food for kids.”

In northeast Washington, 1 in 6 children under the age of 18 live in poverty. CISNEW student support coordinators at area schools see the impact of that statistic every day.

Mitch Russell has 20 kids in his caseload at Orchard Center Elementary in the West Valley School District.

“Some of my students need shoes or reliable access to food,” he said. “I provide space for them to process difficult emotions and connect them with resources in the community.”

Site coordinators like Russell host before- and after-school programs. One of his students came to the after-school program because of the meals.

“He’d missed 25% of school days,” said Russell. “He started making friends. We’d have dinner together and play outside. His attendance rose, and his parents said it was because he didn’t want to miss the after-school club.”

Coordinators also create Lego or Dungeons and Dragons clubs. CISNEW will even pay the fees for students who want to participate in Spokane Youth Sports Association activities.

“We want all kids to have the same opportunities,” Raub explained.

Sometimes that means providing a place to sleep.

Katie Chilcote, student support coordinator at North Pines Middle School, mentors 18 students.

Like Russell, she regularly meets one-on-one with her students. She provides a listening ear, helping them set and achieve attendance goals.

“Every week, I pick up Bites2Go at Second Harvest so we can send kids home with bags of food for the weekend,” she said.

When one of her students signed up for Bite2Go, Chilcote called her home to ask if it was okay to send the food. The mom agreed and then asked if Chilcote could provide a mattress. Her daughter had been sleeping on the floor.

Chilcote went to work.

“We were able to send home a full bed with a mattress, sheets and stuffed animals,” she said.

She asked the girl what color sheets she’d like, and the student asked, “What’s your favorite color?”

Chilcote said pink was her favorite, but urged the girl to choose whatever color she’d like.

“I want pink, so I’ll always remember you,” the student replied.

Sometimes, just asking the right question allows a kid to open up.

Chilcote recalled another student who skipped a lot of classes. It turns out her seat was in the front of the class, and when she was late, she was too self-conscious to walk in and take her seat.

“I talked to her teacher, and her seat was moved to the back of the class,” said Chilcote.

She’s excited about the new coffee blends.

“It’s great that we have our own line of coffee – it combines my two favorite things!”

Creating coffee with a cause isn’t new to LaShaw Ranch Roasters.

In 2021, a coffee roaster with six decades of experience decided to retire and offered Amanda and Jeff LaShaw the chance to take over his business. The couple operated a farm and a mercantile in Rockford, Washington, and jumped at the chance to learn a new business.

Early on, they partnered with Helping Captives, a Christian anti-trafficking and support organization serving the Spokane and North Idaho region.

“We realized what a difference we could make in the community,” said Marley Pratt, marketing manager. “The owners only work with nonprofits they feel like they can support. They feel like they’ve been blessed to give their three sons a good life and wanted to help Communities in Schools do that for kids who aren’t as fortunate.”

The coffee is available as whole beans or freshly ground. Inspiration blend has notes of caramel and pecan. The Daily Dose blend is LaShaw’s dark roast, and Soft Launch is the roaster’s top-selling medium blend.

A portion of every purchase will go to further the mission of Communities in Schools of Northeast Washington.

“All the things we do are to give kids hope, so they want to come to school and get engaged in their education,” Raub said. “We want them to choose a life that’s full of hope.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.