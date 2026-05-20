Spokane Cocktail Week brings the best of bartending and boozy brands to the public

An honorary bartender placard rests near drinks made by bartenders from Emma Rue’s, left, Hogwash Whiskey Den and Uno Mas Taco Shop. (Lindsey Treffry/The Spokesman-Review)

Spokane has its own week devoted to restaurants, but a newer community event is devoted to the city’s bars and bartenders.

Spokane Cocktail Week, running May 31 through June 7, began in 2024 by longtime bartender Dakota Goldman.

“This is a celebration of what our cocktail community likes to create,” said Goldman, who has worked in bartending since the day she turned 21 at places such as Hugo’s on the Hill, Bijou, Tavolata, Press Public House and Poole’s Public House. “It’s an opportunity to get creative.”

Usually geared toward the hospitality industry and bartenders alone, this year has opened up to the general public.

“Last year was very hospitality focused,” said Christine Burns, of Counter Culture, a nonprofit that has paired with Goldman in an effort to support the region’s hospitality professionals. “This year, we’ve expanded it.”

A Spirits Expo at the Globe Nightclub runs 1-5 p.m. May 31. The multibrand tasting and education event pairs industry professionals and drinking enthusiasts with spiritmakers. Tickets, $25, can be purchased through SmartTab or at counterculturespo.com.

Goldman said the Spokane bar scene is often seen as the “red-headed step child” to Seattle and Portland.

“We don’t get the brand power or brand recognition as bigger cities,” she said.

But the week offers hundreds of chances to try branded booze offerings.

Directly following the Expo, Hogwash Whiskey Den and Sazerac are hosting a big table dinner, with curated small plates and a welcome cocktail with Hogwash Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select, followed by four premium tastings of Weller 12 Year, Weller Full Proof, Sazerac Rye Single Barrel and Blanton’s Gold. Proceeds from the $125 per person ticket go toward Big Table, a nonprofit that provides crisis care, assistance and mentorship to Spokane hospitality and restaurant workers. Reservations are required through Counter Culture’s website.

Public events that do not require tickets include:

A free gin and tonic class at the Davenport Historic Hotel with Fever Tree and Ford’s Gin (1-4 p.m. June 1)

Durkin’s Liquor Bar’s Vindictive Wings and Screwdriver Bar (6-10 p.m. June 1). “Come hungry. Leave happy. Maybe forget Tuesday,” the Spokane Cocktail Week calendar states. Food and drink available for purchase.

A free Mach 007 popup at the Boneyard (6-9 p.m. June 1)

A free Agave Oasis with the Backbar Project and Espolòn Tequila at Pure Northwest (7-11 p.m. June 2)

A free karaoke night at Yard Bird (8-11 p.m. June 3)

A tattoo popup at Borracho Tacos & Tequileria with Ilegal Mezcal, offering guests after-hours sips and new ink (7-11 p.m. June 4). Food and drink available for purchase.

A patio happy hour at Uno Mas (6-10 p.m. June 5) with BuzzBall buckets, tequila and specialty cocktails. “Lace up, stretch out and bring your best trash talk” during patio games. “No refs, no fouls – just vibes, sunshine and questionable decisions after your third round.” Food and drink available for purchase.

A Carpano Aperitivo Patio Party at the Grand Terrace Bar (2-5 p.m. June 6) is inspired by the Italian tradition brought to life by Antonio Benedetto Carpano. Expect a lineup of low-ABV classics – think Carpano Spritz, Americano and crisp Prosecco – alongside nods to the Fernet-Branca portfolio like the Eva Perrone and Borghetti Spritz. Snacks include olives, charcuterie and light bites backed by upbeat music.

Underberg Happy Hour (6-10 p.m. June 6) at Jade, a PNW bar, presenting Underberg cocktails, Swag giveaways (with online Counter Culture registration) and lessons on the tradition behind the German digestif bitter. Food and drink available for purchase.

Malört Happy Hour at Heritage Bar and Kitchen (4-7 p.m. June 7), featuring a signature Jeppson’s Malört cocktail menu paired with Chicago dogs and tongue-in-cheek comedy. RSVP is required through

. Food and drink available for purchase.

To close out the week, Trvst is host to a movie night (8-11:59 p.m. June 7).

Other public events requiring tickets through Counter Culture’s website include: