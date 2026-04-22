Spokane Indians drop fourth straight, Everett scores two in seventh to pull away | NWL baseball

EVERETT – Felnin Celesten knocked in two, including the go-ahead run in the seventh, and the Everett AquaSox beat the Spokane Indians 7-5 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Wednesday.

The Indians (6-11) have lost four in a row and six of seven.

Spokane picked up single runs in the first and second innings off Everett starter Adam Meier. But the AquaSox (9-8) struck for four in the bottom of the second, including a two-run home run by Brandon Eike.

The Indians tied it up in the third when Jacob Humphrey hit his second double of the game, then Ethan Hedges lofted a long fly to right center that cleared the wall in the short alley at Funko Field.

Everett designated hitter Josh Caron responded in the bottom half with a long homer to right, his second of the season, to put the AquaSox up 5-4.

Indians outfielder Max Belyeu hit a one-out triple in the sixth and scored on a wild pitch by reliever Chase Centala to tie it again. But Everett scored two in the seventh off reliever Nathan Blasick, who didn’t record an out in the inning and gave up three walks and a hit.

Spokane put two on with one down in the ninth, but Tevin Tucker and Humphrey struck out to end it.

Indians starter Jackson Cox allowed five runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over four innings. He threw 86 pitches, 52 for strikes.

The series continues Thursday at 12:05 p.m..