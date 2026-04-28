Spokane County leader returns from medical leave

Spokane County’s top employee is back on the job.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Simmons, who was on an extended medical leave, returned to the county administration Monday, making his first public appearance in months at a county commissioners’ briefing meeting.

Simmons, who was hired for the county’s top role in 2021, took leave in January to focus on his health. He did not publicly disclose the reason for the medical leave. Finance and Administration Director Jeff McMorris filled the role of CEO in the interim.

On Tuesday, Simmons said his health is in good order, and that it’s good to reconnect with his county employees.

“It’s always good to be back,” Simmons said.