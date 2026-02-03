One WSU student dies in crash near Albion; other WSU student critically injured

A Washington State University student died in a crash last week near Albion, Washington.

The crash also injured another student, according to a statement from the school.

The Washington State Patrol said in a news release that 20-year-old Vincent Long from Maple Valley, Washington, was driving westbound on Albion Road in Whitman County around 1:30 p.m. Friday with 22-year-old Angelina D’Amato from Pullman as the passenger. Long allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic going south on U.S. Highway 195 when the car was struck by a semi, according to WSP.

D’Amato was pronounced dead at the scene, and Long was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center, the release said. He was in critical condition as of Tuesday, WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

“It is extraordinarily difficult to grasp the abrupt end of a young life. It reminds us how fragile life is and we need to take time to support one another,” the university said in a statement.