Two dead in north Spokane apartment shooting

Two people are dead following a shooting at a north Spokane apartment complex.

Spokane police have since detained a suspect, department spokesperson Officer Dan Strassenberg said Thursday.

Police responded to the Center Court Apartments at 7007 N. Nevada St. about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an altercation and the sound of gunfire. Upon interviewing witnesses, they were able to locate the involved apartment, where they discovered two deceased people inside, Strassenberg said.

As investigators processed the scene, they were able to obtain a warrant for second-degree murder. They later found the suspect in an apartment nearby, were able to “establish a line of communication” with him and he walked out of the apartment at 9:25 a.m. with no incident, Strassenberg said.

The suspect is being treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained on his face prior to detainment. Police are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

This report will be updated. No other information was available.