As Bad Bunny performs the Super Bowl 60 halftime show, here are some other must-listen pre- or post-game music recommendations

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

With the Seattle Seahawks making their return to the Super Bowl after a 12-year hiatus from the NFL’s biggest stage, a solid playlist could make or break the night. Whether you’re hyped after the Hawks finally get their revenge on the dreaded New England Patriots, or in need of a pick-me-up after a less-than-ideal game, the music will set the scene.

1. Of course, we can’t discuss music and the 2026 Super Bowl without talking about the man set to perform during the halftime show, Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican artist just topped the Spotify rankings as the single “most listened to” artist of 2025 and walked away from the Grammy Awards with three wins – including Album of the Year – last weekend. A few necessary hits from the album dubbed “the best” of 2025 include “DTMF,” “Baile Inolvidable” and “Nuevayol.”

Don’t forget to look back through Bad Bunny’s historic discography as well. Songs such as “Dakiti,” “Soy Peor” and “Amorfoda” may be a bit older, but remain reminders of the Latin artist’s excellence.

2. The halftime show is also historically known for its special guest appearances, and although nothing has been confirmed, there’s an incredibly wide range of viable options based off Bad Bunny’s many collaborations alone. Could songs like “Mayores” with Becky G, “Cantalo” with Ricky Martin, “MIA” with Drake, or “I Like It” with Cardi B act as clues? Although consistent collaborator J Balvin recently stated that he won’t be joining Bad Bunny on stage, just maybe there’s still a chance.

3. Green Day will be performing a special set during the opening ceremonies, so make sure to rock on with their slew of surefire classics such as “American Idiot,” “Basket Case,” “Brain Stew,” “When I Come Around” and more.

4. With Charlie Puth performing the national anthem, it’s the perfect excuse to re-explore his long list of pop hits like “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “Left and Right” and his latest single, “Beat Yourself Up.”

5. Washington’s own Brandi Carlile is set to sing “America the Beautiful.” The expressive voice of the multitime Grammy Award-winner can be heard through her more rock-based tracks like “Broken Horses” or emotional ballads such as “Right on Time.”

6. Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in Santa Clara, California’s Levi’s Stadium. Jones’ sense of soul and depth explores a range of emotions through songs like “ICU,” “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and “On Sight.”

7. It isn’t a Super Bowl without a few iconic rock anthems, an art that Queen had down to a science. Tracks like “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and of course “Bohemian Rhapsody” bring the sheer energy necessary for a game with the pride of the Pacific Northwest on the line.

8. On the topic of iconic rock songs, it only seems right to honor legendary Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, who died last year. The discography of the Prince of Darkness is packed full of dynamic songs like “Crazy Train,” “War Pigs,” “Paranoid” and “No More Tears.”

9. Although Bad Bunny will be bringing his own flare to the Super Bowl on Sunday, we can’t forget about last year’s performance by Kendrick Lamar. Newly crowned as the most awarded rap artist in Grammy history, Lamar has continuously written his own story with songs like “Money Trees,” “Humble,” “Not Like Us,” and “Luther.”

10. From Michael Jackson, Prince, and Paul McCartney to Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and the Weeknd, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has provided decades of memorable moments and unforgettable performances by the world’s greatest. Before Bad Bunny adds himself to this iconic list, it’s worth taking a look back at the performances that have taken us to Super Bowl 60.