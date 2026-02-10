Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to the monthly letters column. We hope the new year is treating you well, and that those who made resolutions are having a few victories. Forming new habits continues to be a popular topic, and we’ll explore new research in an upcoming column. And now, on to your mail.

• A column about the use of Botox to help manage migraines continues to generate interest. We heard from a reader in Virginia who suffers from this debilitating form of headache. “I get vicious migraines at least eight times per month. They start at the nape of my neck, and the pain moves forward to behind my right eye,” she wrote. “Do either the symptoms or how often this happens mean I can be referred for Botox therapy?”

According to current U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, Botox is reserved for chronic migraine. This is defined as 15 or more headache days per month, with at least eight of those days meeting criteria for migraine. If you were to experience seven more headache days per month on top of the migraine days you described, you would meet the criteria to be eligible for treatment with Botox.

• The phantom ringing, buzzing and chiming sounds of tinnitus are a challenge for many older adults. A reader from upstate New York wrote to say he had good results from a popular dietary supplement that combines vitamin C, B vitamins and naturally occurring plant compounds known as bioflavonoids. “I got a few friends who have tinnitus to try it, but it didn’t work for them at all,” he wrote. “It did work for me. Any idea why?”

While there are various claims regarding the use of dietary supplements to lessen the sounds of tinnitus, studies have produced inconclusive results. Tinnitus often fluctuates over time, which can create the perception that a particular treatment is helping. We should also consider the placebo effect, a powerful response by the body. Centuries after it was first found, we still don’t fully understand it. In your case, what matters is that the supplement you are using is not harmful to health, and that the outcome is an improvement to a challenging condition.

• A column about the benefits of walking prompted a reader to ask for a definition. “I am 80 years old and walk twice a day for 20 to 30 minutes. The advice I always see says to walk briskly,” he wrote. “Just how fast is brisk?” While the term “brisk walk” suggests a certain speed, what you’re really after is a specific effect on the body. The goal is to modestly raise your heart rate without strain or pain. You should feel a bit of exertion but still be able to carry on a conversation. Also, some good news. Your 20-minute time frame aligns with newer research showing cardiovascular benefits from sustained walking.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.